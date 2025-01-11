FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Snowflake Issued By Scotiabank

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Snowflake in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snowflake’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $162.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,058,722.76. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after purchasing an additional 660,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 526,608 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.