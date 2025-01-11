FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:FM Issued By Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.05.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 4.4 %

FM stock opened at C$19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.81. The stock has a market cap of C$16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.91 and a twelve month high of C$21.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total transaction of C$914,400.00. Also, Director Simon John Scott purchased 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,942.29. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.