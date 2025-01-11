FY2026 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Scotiabank

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.66.

BTO stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -129.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

