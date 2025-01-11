FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hess Issued By Scotiabank

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $13.10 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hess by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $12,890,115.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,791,753.09. The trade was a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.