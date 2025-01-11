FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PEG Issued By Scotiabank

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PEG opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

