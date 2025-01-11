FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Boosted by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.76. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,991 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 170,257 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $20,907,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $14,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

