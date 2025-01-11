GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

