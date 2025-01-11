GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after buying an additional 387,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.