Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,250 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $566.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.54. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

