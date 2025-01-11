Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,857 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $454,914.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,920. This trade represents a 85.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,605,341.44. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,557 shares of company stock worth $4,672,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

