Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 368,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Capital worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth $485,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Capital

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

GLAD stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.17. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 52.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.