Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.