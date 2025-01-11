Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,006 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,404,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,166 shares of company stock worth $12,483,129. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

