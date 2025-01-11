Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 617,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after purchasing an additional 921,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,166 shares of company stock worth $12,483,129 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

