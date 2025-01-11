Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 210 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,024.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,064.01 and its 200 day moving average is $921.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,183.22. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

