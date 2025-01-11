Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $148,635,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $144,927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.