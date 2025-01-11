Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,243 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 34,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

