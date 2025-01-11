Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after buying an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after buying an additional 1,000,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,871,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,331,192,000 after buying an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,268,310,000 after buying an additional 1,717,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,983,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,620,000 after buying an additional 822,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

