Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 420 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

SPYV stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

