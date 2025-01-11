Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 847 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

