Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

