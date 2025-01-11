Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Increased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.