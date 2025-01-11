International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $764,543,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

