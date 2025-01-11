International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,022 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 173.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,872,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,944 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after buying an additional 641,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 621,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 322,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 316,727 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS FBCG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

