International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,022 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 124,991 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 818,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 331,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.