International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,706,000 after buying an additional 1,608,188 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,755,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,977,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,595 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,205,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

