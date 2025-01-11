International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,589 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

