International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 518,247 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,623,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $232.53 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

