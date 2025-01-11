International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,134,652 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

