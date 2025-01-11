International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741,058 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

