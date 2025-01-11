International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,712 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

