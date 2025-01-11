International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $513,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $10,807,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 789.9% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $206.68 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $189.56 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

