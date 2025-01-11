International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $590,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

