International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464,027 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

