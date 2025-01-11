International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,283 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $530,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 101,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $319.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.68 and a 1 year high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

