International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSSX. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 125,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $27.59.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
