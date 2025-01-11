International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PEY stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

