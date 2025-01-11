International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,320 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

