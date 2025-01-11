International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483,543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $623.43 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $649.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,936 shares of company stock valued at $188,324,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

