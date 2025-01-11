International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,440 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Standard Lithium by 18.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

