International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,068 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $23.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

