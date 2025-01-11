International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 522,535 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $99,352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after buying an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $72,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.5 %

DPZ stock opened at $402.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.60.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.93.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

