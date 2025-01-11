International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 380,976 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,976 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $630.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $453.18 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.28 and its 200-day moving average is $613.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

