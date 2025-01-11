International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 446,242 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446,242 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 92,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 347,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 327,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

