International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 463,370 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 463,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 327,507 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.96 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

