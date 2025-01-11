International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 494,189 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

BCSF opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

