International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 535,981 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535,981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $220.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

