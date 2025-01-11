International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 536,581 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at $316,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.