International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 579,815 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 579,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

