International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 615,426 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,426 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.